Obiano promises upward review of Anambra workers’ salaries

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

THE Anambra State government on Wednesday emphasized its commitment to an upward adjustment of workers’ salaries in line with the provisions of the new minimum wage.

Governor Willie Obiano, who spoke during the 2019 quadrennial state delegates’ conference of Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Awka, said the adjustment would be effected immediately the guidelines for implementation of the new minimum wage were released.

The governor said he was favourably disposed to the implementation of the new wage, adding that his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare is never in doubt even before the minimum wage issue was raised by the organized labour.

The governor, who was represented at the forum by the state Head of Service, Mr Harry Uduh, said although the N30,000 minimum wage had been passed into law, the contentious issue of consequential increment remained unresolved.

He appealed for understanding on the part of the workers while awaiting the outcome of labour/government negotiations on its implementation.

Vanguard