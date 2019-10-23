Obi of Ogwash-Uku gets staff of office

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State government, yesterday, presented staff of office to the newly crowned Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom , HRH Ifechukwude Okonjo 11.

The monarch, who is the13th Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, was coronated five weeks ago.

Presenting the staff of office, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Utuaro, said the presentation of staff of office was in compliance with the statute empowering the government to do so, noting that the state government would not dabble into the selection of traditional rulers.

He maintained that any community desirous of a monarch must follow due process, adding that the state government would not tolerate any “illegal traditional stool in any part of the state.”

Commending the Ogwashi-Uku people for passing through all processes leading to the selection of their king, Otuaro told the monarch to discharge his responsibilities in a transparent manner by being fair to all.

He urged the people to give maximum support to the monarch and pave way for socio-economic activities to thrive for the benefit of the kingdom.

In his remarks, Obi Okonjo 11, promised to make the unity and progress of the ancient kingdom the central focus of his reign.

The monarch said greater effort would be directed at mending fences, listing critical areas of intervention during his reign to include education, Agriculture, establishment of cottage industries and environment.

Vanguard