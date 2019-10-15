Obaseki urges political office holders, party chieftains to observe protocols

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has called on political office holders and party chieftains to observe protocol while visiting the state to ensure their security and avoid unnecessary attacks.

Obaseki made the call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Communication Strategy and Public Affairs, Mr Crusoe Osagie, in Abuja on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Mr Simon Ebegbulamu, the Chief Press Secretary to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu had on Oct. 13 issued statements, alleging attack on Oshiomohle’s residence in Benin on Oct. 12.

The governor, who reacted to the statements, said that Oshiomhole was never attacked in the state as being alleged.

Also read:

“We have no knowledge of the alleged attack on the residence of the APC National Chairman based on a report we received from the Commissioner of Police, Mr DanMallam Muhammed,” Obaseki said.

He said that the former governor did not inform his office, the state Police Command or Department of the State Service (DSS) for security while on a visit to the state.

“If our party National Chairman do the needful while visiting the state, there would be less acrimony,” he said.

He urged Oshiomhole, government functionaries and political office holders to always observe protocols while visiting the state.

This, he said, would ensure their security throughout their stay in the state.

Vanguard