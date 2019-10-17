Obaseki to acquire 100 new buses ahead of 2020 National Sports Festival

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has concluded plans for the acquisition of over 100 new buses, which will be added to the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) fleet in anticipation of the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF).

The governor said this after inspecting one of the 40 ECTS buses being refurbished by the state government at the Government House in Benin City.

He said the state is already finalizing talks with relevant stakeholders to finance and order for the vehicles. Obaseki noted that his administration has undertaken a state-wide transportation master-study, with a view to making replacement of old buses in ECTS’ fleet.

He said the management of ECTS would make arrangements to employ more drivers for the additional buses. “My expectation is that at the end of next year, we will have nothing less than 200 to 250 buses in ECTS’ fleet”, the governor added.

Managing Director (MD) of ECTS, Mrs. Edugie Agbonlahor, said the governor approved the refurbishment of 40 buses to meet the increasing transport needs in the state.

“He approved 40 new engines for 40 buses; the engines have been installed and the buses have been refurbished”, she noted.

She added that the ECTS was prepared to provide intercity transport services during the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and NSF, holding in the state, noting that no fewer than 75 buses have been branded and carrying the NAFEST Logo.

Vanguard News