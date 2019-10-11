Obaseki suspension of 3 Edo Council Chairmen unlawful ―APC Chieftain, Mayaki

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Edo state and former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Mr John Mayaki has faulted the reported suspension of three council chairmen in the state.

he described the development as amounting to lawlessness, unconstitutional and a violation of the protected duties of the Local Governments to independently administer their affairs.

Mayaki in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja accused Gov. Obaseki of violating a 2016 Supreme Court judgment wherein a five-man panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, ruled on an appeal of similar suspension of Local Government Executives in Ekiti State, deemed the act as unconstitutional and in violation of the protected duties of the Local Government to independently administer its affairs.

Mayaki who recalled that Governor Obaseki “illegally” suspended the Chairmen of Etsako West, Hon. Yakubu Musa, Etsako East, Hon. Aligame Momoh and Esan West, Hon. Patrick Aguinede said “democracy is on trial in Edo state and I want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Judiciary to intervene as soon as possible to avert anarchy and lawlessness.

According to Mayaki, “the Supreme Court judgment held that Section 7(1) of the Constitution guarantees the system of local government by democratically-elected local government councils and conferred sacrosanctity on the elections of such officials whose electoral mandates derived from the will of the people freely exercised through the democratic process”.

“It, therefore, strips the Governor of any power to unilaterally remove elected Local Government officials or interfere in its dealings without violating the constitution he swore to protect.

Vanguard News Nigeria.