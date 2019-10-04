Obaseki orders set-up of Clearing House to regulate building construction

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the immediate set up of a committee to establish a Clearing House that will regulate building construction in the state.

The governor gave the order during a courtesy visit by members of the Edo State chapter of the Association of Professional Bodies in the Construction Industry, at Government House, in Benin City.

Obaseki said there was a need to have control of the rate and pattern of construction going on in the state before it gets out of hand, adding, “Development cannot occur in an area where there is lawlessness. The city is expanding into huge slumps and we cannot allow this to happen. This committee needs to be set up immediately and the terms of reference spelt out.”

He said the committee would also be part of the Urban Planning process for some major city projects in the state, adding that the association should be prepared to work with the state government in executing the plans.

Earlier, chairman of the association, Mr Sonnie Ohenhen, said the introduction of a Clearing House comes with multiple benefits to the state, noting that the House would boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state, create jobs and enhance the beauty and organisation of the physical environment.

The Clearing House, he added, would comprise representatives of professionals in the building industry including architects, town planners, builders, surveyor, among others.

