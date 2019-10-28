Vanguard Logo

Obaseki mourns death of Tafawa Balewa’s last surviving wife

Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of Jummai Aishatu Balewa, the last surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, who died on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

In a statement, Obaseki condoled with the Balewa family over the loss, noting that the family holds a special place in the heart of Nigerians.

According to him, “I commiserate with the Balewa family over the death of Jummai Aishatu Balewa. She was loved by all and lived a long, fulfilled life.

“I condole with the government and people of Bauchi State over this sad loss. I pray that God grants the family and her relations the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The presidency announced the death of Jummai Aishatu Balewa in a statement on Sunday.

The former Prime Minister’s wife died in a Lagos hospital and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

