Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie has described allegations that Governor Godwin Obaseki was leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as ‘a complete lie.’

Osagie said this in reaction to claims made by Rtd. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, who purported that the governor was leaving the APC.

According to him; “Governor Obaseki is firmly rooted in the party in the state, he has recorded 100 per cent in his political career, he is performing, he is the leader of the party, he controls the party so who will he leave the party for?

“That allegation is a complete lie from the pit of hell. Governor Godwin Obaseki has a very robust relationship with the presidency and his party at the centre. His party is the ruling party in the state and at the centre so where is he leaving to and why should he leave? The good records of Obaseki completely obliterates Airhiavbere’s who is a serial loser. Obaseki contested for governorship once and he won.”

He added: “Airhiavbere has been contesting and has always lost. Even when he was a candidate of another party in 2012, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole defeated him in the entire 18 local government areas of the state. He should be asked where he gets money to always contest elections”

“As a retired General from the Nigerian army, where does he get the funds from to contest very expensive elections. We know he does not have the credibility that can attract donations.”

Vanguard