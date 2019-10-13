Breaking News
Obaseki inspects Dangote’s Port, strategises on linkage with Benin River Port

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Sunday, October 13, inspected ongoing work at the Dangote Jetty and Port operated by Dangote Group, on the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (2nd right), and Alhaji Aliko Dangote (2nd left) inspecting ongoing work at the Dangote Jetty and Port operated by Dangote Group, at the Lekki axis of Lagos State, on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

The port serves as an inspiration for the Benin River Port, being developed by the Edo State Government and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited.

The governor, who has been attending meetings in Abuja and Lagos, at the weekend, said that key among the issues discussed during the inspection was how Dangote’s port would be linked to the Benin River Port to supply petrochemical products to the port in Benin.

According to him, we discussed areas of cooperation and support for the Benin River Port, which will have facilities to receive products directly from Dangote’s plant.

The visit included inspection of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plants, reputed to be a game-changer in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

The Benin River Port is also expected to serve as a sister port to the Lekki Deep Seaport, being developed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. The preliminary tests for the Benin port project have been finalised.

