Obaseki hails Adebutu on Odole Oodua honour by Ooni of Ife

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sir Adebutu Adebunkunola Kesington on the conferment of the Odole Oodua title on him by the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The Governor, in a statement, said Kesington, the brain behind the popular Baba Ijebu lotto, among other business enterprises, is deserving of the honour on account of his impact on society.

The conferment of the chieftaincy award holds October 19, in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to the Governor, “I congratulate Sir Adebutu Adebunkunola Kesington on the conferment of the chieftaincy title on him by the great stool of Oduduwa. He is deserving of the honour because of his illustrious achievements and his impact on millions of Nigerians.

“To merit the title, Odole Oodua, Kesington has done a lot as a businessman and a philanthropist. He steps in the shoes of the likes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who held the title in the past.

“The Odole Oodua works with the Ooni to rally descendants of Oduduwa across the world for peace, unity and progress of the Yoruba race. I am sure the choice of Sir Kesington is well deserved and I pray he contributes to the Ooni’s quest to bring growth and development to the Yoruba race.”

