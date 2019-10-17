Obaseki dismisses rumours of defection from APC

Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed the insinuations that he was plotting to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pursue his second term bid at another party.

The governor stated this on Thursday when he received members of the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Benin City.

He described the APC as a party for the youths and the next generation, adding that his administration is focused on infrastructural and institutional reforms that would stand the test of time.

The governor said: “If a handful of individuals start misbehaving and feel we will leave the party for them; they will be the ones to leave.

“This is a government of real change, which is concerned about youths and the future. This government has performed beyond people’s expectations and we are proud of the things we have done so far.”

He commended the GOSG for its support for his administration and urged members of the group to intensify activities in the state and collaborate with other groups with the same ideology.

Vanguard