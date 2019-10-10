Obaseki assures better deal for girl child In Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that ongoing institutional and legal reforms in the state will guarantee a better deal for the girl-child, insisting that more of these structures will protect them and other vulnerable persons.

The governor said this in Benin yesterday during the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child, marked every October 11, by the United Nations and its sister agencies.

He said, “As we mark the International Day of the Girl-Child, I reiterate my administration’s commitment to protecting the girl-child, providing her with the space to live life to the fullest and realize her full potentials.

“We are prioritizing the well-being of vulnerable persons in Edo State, with reforms in the legal system and other social structures to ensure that they are better protected and free to perform optimally in society.”

He said that the state government has enacted the Prohibition of Violence Against Persons (VAP) law; the Child Rights Law, among others to ensure that the girl-child was protected.

While describing the theme for this year’s commemoration, ‘GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’ as very apt. he stated that the focus of his administration and speaks to the focus of his administration would include the needs of the girl-child, even as he stressed that government will continue to mobilize resources to ensure that the girl-child was provided with the needed incentives to drive inclusion and bridge the gender gap in education, social welfare, and economic opportunities.

vanguard