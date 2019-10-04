NYSC withholds issuance of certificates to graduates with questionable degrees

By Rasheed Sobowale

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has withheld the issuance of Certificates of National Service to graduates with questionable degrees from Universities in Benin Republic and some other African Countries.

The board made this known in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Friday while seeking that those who are concerned should report at its Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement reads; “This is to inform Foreign-trained Ex-Corps Members who participated in the recently concluded 2018 Batch C, Stream l Service Year with questionable degrees from Universities in Benin Republic and some other African Countries, and have not been issued Certificate of National Service, to present themselves for further scrutiny and evaluation.

“Those concerned are to report at NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja from Monday 14th October, 2019.”

NYSC stated its commitment to only presenting certficates of service to only qualified graduates.

This according to the statement is in line with the NYSC Act 2004.

“Management of NYSC wishes to reiterate that only qualified Nigerian graduates will be issued Certificate of National Service in line with the provisions of the NYSC Act 2004.”

