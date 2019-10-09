NYSC warns youths against absconding, evading service

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mr Adegoke Adewale on Wednesday warned Corp members from absconding their places of service, saying it is against the law of the country.

He added that any Corps members who absconded their place of service for three months consecutively are termed ‘abscondee’ and will not have the opportunity to complete their service year and get their certificates.

Addressing journalists at the state secretariat, Adewale said the NYSC is established by law and every young graduate, as long as such person is within the age bracket, must answer its call serve the country.

He added that evading service is also illegal by the act of NYSC, hence, graduate from any institution, whether in Nigeria or abroad, must undertake the one-year compulsory scheme.

Adewale also disclosed that Osun state has emerged as the Zonal headquarters of the scheme for the South-West zone.

He said the development would decentralise the scheme’s activities and make monitoring of corps members easier.

“NYSC is a body established by law and all graduates of any institution, either in Nigeria or abroad, as long as the graduates are within 30 years of age must undergo the one-year mandatory scheme. It is important for Nigerians to know that evading the scheme is illegal constitutionally.

“It is also against the law to evade service irrespective of the circumstances and the NYSC is not joking with the issue as the Director-General of is leading the campaign against such act.

“We also liaise with graduates producing institutions to tackle the problem of fake results among corps members and we believe affected schools are now more critical about the issue and we will ensure it is eliminated completely.

We are also concerned with the welfare of prospective corps members either during the orientation camp or after the camping exercise, in fact during the three weeks orientation camp, we secure the service of medical consultants from teaching hospitals in the state and in the case of Osun, we get consultant from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife”, he added.

