NYSC reschedules Batch ‘C’ online registration date

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that it would be rescheduling its online registration for 2019 Batch ‘C’ Prospective Corps Members to 21st of October.

Disseminating the recent development, the press statement by the board of NYSC reads;

“This is to inform all 2019 Batch ‘C’ Prospective Corps Members that Online Registration will now commence on Monday 21st October, 2019. All inconveniences are highly regrettable. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

This is presumed would be a heart-breaking news for both Prospective Corps members preferring to serve their fatherland and the those who cannot wait to hand the “Jungle Booth” as their Passing Out Parade may be postponed.

Vanguard News Nigeria.