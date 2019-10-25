NYSC member beats young boy to death in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the Bebeji local government area of Kano state, has allegedly beaten a young boy (Almajjiri)to death.

Police have since barricaded the area to prevent angry residents from taking the law into their own hands by attacking the corps member and lynching him.

According to an eye witness, the sad incident occurred on Thursday evening, when the boy rushed into the corps members’ lodge to collect fruits from one of the residents who had developed the simple gesture of giving out fruits to children in the area.

But in his haste to get his own share of the fruits, the boy was said to have collided with the corps member.

His words, “this allegedly provoked him (NYSC member) and caused him to start beating the boy until the boy died.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Bebeji Transformation for Change, Shehu Suleiman, said the police have barricaded the area to prevent residents of the area from attacking the corps member.

He further said that the policemen also whisked the corps member away, while the boy’s corpse was taken to a hospital in Bebeji.

When contacted through telephone, Kano state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ladan Baba, confirmed that the report had gotten to his desk.

He, however, disclosed that his officials have proceeded to Bebeji this morning to further investigate the incident.

The police as at press time were yet to issue a statement on the matter.

