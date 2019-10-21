Breaking News
NYSC commences 2019 batch C online registration

The National Youth Service Corps, on Monday, commenced its 2019 batch C online registration.

The scheme also announced that the online registration will last till November 1, 2019.

This was confirmed in a statement on Monday on the official Twitter account.

Prospective 2019  batch C corps members have been advised to register on the website www.Nysc.org.ng or visit the nearest cyber cafe to register for the scheme.

The statement read: “PUBLIC NOTICE: This is to inform 2019 Batch ‘C’ Prospective Corps Members that Online Registration commences Monday, 21st October to Friday 1st November 2019.

“Visit registration portal www.Nysc.org.ng”

