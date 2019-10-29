NYCN to Youths: Focus on positive endeavours, not partisanship

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr. Bello Bala Shagari, has called on Nigerian youths to avoid being used by politicians to fight proxy wars, urging them to focus issues that unite the country.

He said this in a statement made available to Vanguard

His words:”It has become evident that most Nigerian Youths are channeling their energy in the wrong direction especially on social media, when they should focus on making positive contributions towards nation build building.

“The recent petition against Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unnecessary. It is also irrelevant for us to focus on politicians who are no occupying public Offices. His arrest by the present administration is a political impossibility and the call to the arrest of a man who helped immensely in bringing a government into existence does not make political sense.

“The same man that was praised for siding with Nigerians in 2015 and a man whose patronage many people in Government enjoy today. Those who are challenging the government are unrealistic, the call is obviously mischievous and the drama is uncalled for. Whatever Sen Bola Tinubu is doing is what the system allows him to do, therefore we should focus our energy on the system and how to fix it. There is no shortcut to development, we must work for it.

The development of Nigerian does not depend on bringing anybody down but by taking responsibility and stopping blame games with the older generation. So many Nigerians have gone down already but Nigeria is still struggling.”

