Nutritionist lists benefits of papaya leaf juice; says it cures menstrual pain

Mr Paul Okoh, a Nutritionist based in Abuja, says papaya leaf juice has rich properties to cure menstrual pain, support digestion, treat skin problems and promote hair growth in women.

He said in Abuja on Monday that the extract of papaya leaf could prevent balding and thinning of hair.

Papaya is a tropical fruit with orange color, sweet flesh and edible seeds with pepper-like flavour, often used in Asian, Thailand, Caribbean and Indian cuisines, either raw or cooked.

The nutritionist said that papaya leaf juice was fast gaining importance in the country, as many social media platforms share the many health benefits of the fruit leaf to general wellness.

He said that “as the fruit, the leaf is also rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain, which aid digestion, prevent bloating and other digestive disorders.”

According to him, papaya leaves also contain a high amount of vitamins A, C, E, K, and B and minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium magnesium and iron

Okoh said that “the leaf works wonders to ease menstrual flow and reduce pain.

“Its potent healing properties balance hormones and regulate the menstruation cycle.

“You can try the juice to treat menstrual pain, take one papaya leaf, a pinch of salt and tamarind, mix them all

in a glass of water and bring it to boil. The juice should ease pain greatly.”

BEDC flags MAP in Delta, to provide 200,000 prepaid meters in two years

“Papaya leaf juice suppresses the activity of free radicals. The presence of karpain compounds checks the growth of

excess micro-organisms, and cleanses your skin of the toxins, providing protection against skin problems like pimples, freckles, and acne.”

He added that it was an important ingredient used in anti-dandruff shampoos because of the karpain compound.

“This alkaloid component is effective in removing dirt and oil from the scalp. It can also serve as a natural conditioner and brings back lost sheen to your hair.”

vanguard