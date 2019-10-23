NUTAF: participants’ hopes high in first off-campus host event

Participants at the National Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF), which kicked off on Monday say they came with high expectations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival is being hosted in Lagos, with participants drawn from Theatre Art courses from various universities across the country. The participants also expressed various views in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the 25th edition of NUTAF with the theme “Theatre, Governance and Globalisation” holding at the National Arts Theatre in Lagos, with representatives from 20 universities is sponsored by MTN Foundation.

Oyiyenchi Odom, student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Eboyin, told NAN that she was hopeful that the festival would create a broader environment needed to excel.

The 300 level student, said that she was thrilled with the auditorium, stage and general environment of the National Arts Theatre, adding that it would be a worthwhile experience for her.

“Its my first time, so I am exited because I need this exposure to really have an overview of theatre arts and I know we are on the right track with the venue,” she said.

Ola Jegede, a final year student of Federal University of Oye Ekiti, (Fuoye), said that the venue would go a long way to bridge the gap between theory and practice of performing arts training in Nigerian universities.

Jegede said, “I believe most schools are here because the festival is holding for the first time in its 25 years at the National Arts Theatre, Lagos.

“The required technical facility and environment for stage acting are here, which is not available in most universities and that is part of the experience we are aspiring to have,” he said.

A final year University of Calabar student, Jessica John, commended the organisers for putting together such an event, which has created a friendly atmosphere for theatre arts students to display skills and talents on performing arts.

The Lagos based participants described the festival as a full package that would go a long way to broaden the knowledge of participants on their choice of course and major beats as theatre arts students.

“This year’s festival is remarkable and I commend the organisers and host LASU for bringing us from various universities together to exhibit our skill on our course of study and earn more,” she said.

Imarayi Joshua, 100 level student of University of Benin, Theatre Arts Department, said they came with a 31-man team and were ready to maximize every opportunity the festival had to offer.

Joshua said that he would take advantage of his participation in the ongoing festival to socialise and establish good relationship that would add value to his career.

“We have been seeing professionals here whom we admire but we will not limit our focus on the industry alone, as we are ready to maximise every opportunity inside and outside the industry,” he said.

NAN reports that the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) organised festival have Universities of Calabar, Benin, Jos, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Igbinedon University, Okada, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Abia State University, Uturu, University of Ife, Ile-Ife, University of Ilorin and host Lagos State University, among others.

