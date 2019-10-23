NUJ urges Ayade to drop charges against Journalist Jalingo

By Onozure Dania

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has urged Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State to drop charges against Agba Jalingo and release him unconditionally.

NUJ noted that Jalingo, who is the publisher of Cross River Watch, was arrested on August 22, 2019, in Lagos by the Police on the orders of Governor Ayade.

The union in a letter to the governor by its National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman said the allegations against Jalingo were not only incongruous but portray Nigeria in bad light before the international community.

It said: “Detentions like these will always be misconstrued by the international community that encourages good governance, rule of law and freedom of expression and the need to hold government accountable. Nigeria cannot afford to be seen to be doing otherwise.

“We agree with the desire for responsible journalism, yet we disagree with the way and manner your government reacted to the said publication by Agba Jalingo. We are worried that a harmless publication will attract such harsh action.

“The actions of the governor will continue to constitute threat to freedom of the press and freedom of expression and are a constant reminder that new threats for the media continue to manifest and this feeds into the sense of impunity and encourages further violence against the media.

“We are afraid that this new security situation increases risks to journalists’ safety at work. It also means that journalists, their organisations and employers are at risk of being muzzled and restricted. It is instructive to note that journalism is not a crime and it is the constitutional responsibility of the media to hold officials like you, accountable.”

Reiterating its commitment to press freedom and pursuit of justice and protection of journalists nationwide, the union asked Ayade to drop the charges against Jalingo and put an end to the impunity and crimes against journalists.

Vanguard