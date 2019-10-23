NSCDC uncovers two illegal rehabilitation centres in Zaria,  rescues 11 chained victims

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered two illegal rehabilitation centres in Kaduna State.

The illegal facilities known as Limanchi Iya and Marmara Rehabilitation Centres were discovered on Tuesday morning in Zaria.

Rescued during the operation were 11 people who were in chains, including an 11-year-old boy.

NSCDC Deputy Commandant in Kaduna, Aloysius Nnegha, said that three people died in one of the centres while in custody.

He added that many of the victims suffer from acute malnutrition as a result of the dehumanised condition they were subjected to.

This comes amid a wave of clampdown on illegal rehabilitation centres in Kaduna.

Mr Nnegha said five operators of the centre were arrested during the operation.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, visited the NSCDC office in the state where the victims and the suspects were taken into custody.

