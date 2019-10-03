NSCDC records 587 criminal cases in Q3 in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, says it recorded no fewer than 587 criminal and civil cases in the third quarter of 2019.

The NSCDC Spokesman, Adamu Shehu, made the disclosure in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said that 134 of the cases were criminal while 453 were civil in nature.

Shehu said the criminal cases included burglary, theft, vandalism, breach of trust, gross indecency, fraud, use and sale of illicit drugs, assault and trespass, among others.

The spokesman added that the civil cases included family disputes, debts, breach of contractual agreement, land and tenancy disputes, among others.

According to him, out of the 134 criminal cases, 49 had been successfully convicted, 66 at different stages of a trial, while 19 were transferred to relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

Shehu added that 272 out of the 453 civil cases were resolved amicably while 169 were pending.

“Within the period under review a total of N3,996,500 was recovered as debts and handed over to the rightful owners,“ he said.

He said that the state Commandant of the corps, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, commended the efforts of the personnel and the public for their cooperation and support.

“He also solicited for more synergy among sister agencies towards achieving the desired goal,” he said.

