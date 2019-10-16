NSCDC parades 4 suspected cable vandals in Ebonyi

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ebonyi Command, on Wednesday, paraded four suspects that vandalised electrical cables at the International Market, Abakaliki.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Lucy Samu told newsmen that the suspects were apprehended by NSCDC officers posted to the market.

Samu disclosed that the suspects claimed to be working at the market but the command’s officers discovered that their claims were untrue.

“They were apprehended while vandalising the cables with the ‘forker’ used for construction work at the market.

“One of the suspects was arrested on Oct.11 while two others were arrested on Oct. 15. We will charge them to court.

“Their act amounts to sabotage on the good works of the state governor at the international market,” she said.

She urged the citizens to be wary of purchasing stolen items as anyone who did so would face the wrath of the law.

“People should not patronise these boys who carry materials about to sell and anyone who wants to buy such should go to the right place to purchase,” she warned.

Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, commended the NSCDC for the feat and hailed security agencies’ complementary effort to check crime in the state, NAN reported.





“It is unfortunate that our people who know the governor’s efforts to make life meaningful for them are those sabotaging such by vandalising public property.

“Everybody should stay out of trouble as the state is no longer safe for criminals,” he said.

One of the suspects, Monday Agwu, 21, from Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, confessed to the crime, claiming that poverty led him into it.

Meanwhile, Mathew Onyema, 45, from Abakaliki LGA of the state said he was not involved in the crime, noting that as a store keeper in the market, he only reported the missing items to the appropriate authorities.

