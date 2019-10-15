NSCDC drags woman to court over assault

…burn maid’s buttocks over poor toilet usage

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), in Ilorin, Kwara command have arrested one, Hajia Balqees Yahaya Mohammed for allegedly using hot pressing iron to inflict severe burn injuries on the buttocks of two of her housemaids.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the housemaids ; simply identified as​ Hauwa 14yrs and Aisha 12yrs, were allegedly punished for not flushing toilets after use.

The mistress, according to Vanguard findings was said to be dealing in Nylon business at Mandate Market along western reservoir road Adewole, Ilorin where the maides were allegedly assisting her.

It was further gathered that the victims were noticed by neighbours who observed that they were walking with difficulties.

Upon, interviewing them, the victims were said to have reluctantly opened up that their mistress inflicted injuries on them for not flushing toilets.

Some Samaritan later informed an NSCDC officer about the incident in the area for proper action under the law.

A source who does not want his name​ mentioned in print, said,” Some concerned persons reported the matter to the NSCDC following which she was arrested on Friday and detained at the command’ s headquarters in Ilorin.

“We have also informed the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) about it for necessary action”, the source stressed.

Also, sources in the suspect’s neighbourhood confided in Vanguard that​ parents of the victims have been contacted.

“One of them​ hailed from Ilorin and the other from Nupe tribe both from Kwara state” , the source stressed.

The sources​ , however, said that both parents of victims​ have denied that their children were given out as maides to the suspect.

Rather, they allegedly claimed that the suspect took the custody of the victims with the understanding that she wanted to assist by funding their education.

In a bid to cover up the inhuman treatment allegedly being meted out to the victims , the suspects were said to have hurriedly sewed new uniforms and bought new shoes for the victims to give the impression that they were not used as maides.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state command of the NSCDC,​ Femi Bello confirmed the incident.

He said investigations have been conducted and the command has initiated the process to charge the suspect to a juvenile court today, Wednesday.

“Yes there was an arrest made in that respect, the victims are not her children they are just like maides to her .”He stressed.

vanguard