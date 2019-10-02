Breaking News
Translate

NSCDC arrests housewife for burning 7-year-old step-daughter’s private part in Borno

On 11:49 amIn Newsby

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno has arrested a 38-year-old woman, Hauwa Adamu, who allegedly flaming charcoal to burn the private parts of her seven-year-old  stepdaughter.

NSCDC Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the woman was arrested in Moduganari area of Maiduguri.

He said that the case was reported to the command by good Samaritans.

Ibrahim revealed that Adamu allegedly meted out horrible acts of punishment on the minor, over what she called disobedience.

According to him, preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect subjected the girl to different forms of abuse.

Ibrahim said that the girl was put under the suspect’s care sequel to the separation of her parents.

He added that the case had been transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, for further investigation and action.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.