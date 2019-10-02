Osinbajo

T he Arewa Youth Assembly has condemned what it described as “an orchestrated attacks in the media” on the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo saying that the north should not be received by the intrigues of few power mongers.

In a statement issued in Kaduna Tuesday, leader of the group, Mohammed Salihu Danlami said that every discerning Nigerian knows that the attacks on the nice president were politically motivated, it was important that those behind the attacks and their sponsors should put an end to such “despicable and damnable” lifestyles.

According to Danlami, throughout the challenging period of the president’s ill health, the Vice president demonstrated an uncommon loyalty which even those attacking him could not have given.

According to him, “the Vice President’s achievements are indisputable, and he has been reputed for unquestioned integrity, a man of truth, probity and honesty. He is a stabilizing force in the Nigerian polity, a visionary performer who broker peace with Niger delta militants.

“The audacity of lies against Vice President cannot stand, the so-called coup plotters and ethnoreligious sentiment must be resisted, we must begin to build a Nigeria where tribe and religion are simply not a factor” he argued.

He called on Nigerians, especially the north to “disregard the unprovoked and perfidious attack on the person of the Vice President, we urge the public to disregard these unsavoury and fabricated reports in their entirety” as according to him, they were “ calculated to embarrass President Mohammed Buhari”.