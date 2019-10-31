*threaten warrant of arrest if…

Committee on Public Petitions of the House of Representatives is angry with the Vice-Chancellor of the University of PortHarcourt, Professor Ndowa Lale for not honouring their invitation to a hearing.

The Committee had on the account of a motion moved at plenary by Hon. Solomon Adaelu on July 18, 2019, summoned the Vice-Chancellor to appear before it on October 30, 2019, to clear the fog on his refusal to issue degree certificates to 1,227 graduates of 2015/2016 set of the University but he failed to appear.

The Vice-Chancellor was petitioned to the House by the affected graduates who said that 3 years after graduating and convocating from the University, their certificates were yet to be issued to them.

In their presentation before the Committee, the students represented by Powell Oyengene and Francis Bamidele said that their lives had been frustrated and stagnated, saying that one of them had committed suicide while most them were being nudged to do same.

Recalling the issue, the graduates said that their only sin was late payment of school fees.

They hinted that the University Senate and a Federal High Court in Portharcourt had also ruled in their favour after compelling them to pay another fee but the Vice-Chancellor has overtly refused to obey the ruling.

According to them, Lale is angry that they took him to court in the first place and has vowed to ‘punish’ them for it.

They, therefore, pleaded the House to intervene in the matter to enable them to move on with their lives.

“In the year 2016, over 1,227 students who graduated from the University of Port Harcourt were denied their degree certificates and mobilization for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC because we paid our final year school fees 2015/2016 academic session late.

“Our names were published in the senate approved graduating list and University of Port Harcourt 31st convocation brochure of the school.

“Three years and counting, we legible graduates and youths who are the future leaders of our dear nation have been put into deep turmoil and frustration because of the resolve of the Vice-Chancellor to unleash hardship and frustrate us.

“No jobs, no source of livelihood, we have had our destinies and ambitions dashed into thin air, and hopelessness, more worrisome is that one of us had committed suicide late last year out of frustration and pressure from home.

“Years after graduation and celebration of convocation, we cannot move forward or make progress but rather stagnant and overwhelmed by depression. We fear that if this issue lingers further beyond these three years already wasted, more students will/may commit suicide.

“It is our prayer that this Honorable House and Committee members use their most revered office to intervene immediately and prevail on this lingering issue which has taken years by requesting the Minister of Education and the Executive Secretary of NUC to intervene immediately and engage the University Management to resolve this matter in the interest of our future”, the students pleaded.

Speaking on the matter, members of the Committee at their sitting yesterday said that the non appearance of the Vice-Chancellor was a slight on the House of Representatives.

“The university has been duly served. It is a slight on the face of this committee and I feel it is not a matter we should take lightly. We are not going to allow this issue to go like that.

“This committee gave an invitation to the University to come but they failed to come.

“This House is not a house of jokers. We know what to do. You will not live to regret it. We are equally unhappy about it”, a member of the Committee, Barrister Haruna Dederi said.

Hon. Valentine Anyika in his own intervention said that it was within their constitutional mandate to summon any public officer to the hearings of the House.

The member who is also a lawyer appealed to the graduates to exercise a little more patience with the Committee to do due diligence.

He said: “Young men, sometimes, it is not about the speed with which justice is dispensed.

“We can appreciate your feelings. No job is done in a haste. We can’t by the phone summon the VC. We can’t here and now invoke that they come. My position is it is understanding that due process has been followed. I will employ your people to exercise a little more patience.

“Look at the bigger picture, we sympathize what you have been through, there is an added effort. This matter will be resolved as soon as possible.

“In the next sitting, we are going to bring the VC. We know what you have been through. Just bear with us.

“Section 89 of the constitution empowers us to summon anybody in Nigeria. We have the right to summon. While we are doing this is to ameliorate what you have suffered.”

Ruling on the matter, the chairman of the Committee, Hon. Jerry Alagbosa said that another invitation would be sent to the VC and published in the national dailies.

Adjourning the meeting to November 6, 2019, the chairman said that the Committee might be compelled to issue a warrant of arrest if the VC refuses to appear.

