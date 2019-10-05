Nollywood stars light up ‘The Enemy I know’ premiere in Abuja

Actors, filmmakers and other key players in Nollywood, on Friday night ‘lit up’ the World Premiere of the acclaimed star-studded blockbuster movie ‘The Enemy I know’ in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cast and crew members of the iconic movie, producers, industry watchers and other celebrities in the entertainment industry were present at the premiere held at Transcorp Hilton.

Veteran Nollywood actors Ejike Asiegbu, Francis Duru, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Ken Erics, Reginal Daniels and Ghanian-born actress Juliet Ibrahim, were among stars present at the event.

It was a night of glitz and glamour, as comedians and singers took their turns to thrill the audience with scintillating performances.

Some of the stars who spoke with NAN on the sideline lauded the movie, describing it as a ‘job well-done.’

Juliet Ibrahim said: “The sound, lighting and quality of the movie was amazing, and I congratulate the producers for such a highly professional production.

“I flew from Ghana to be a part of this premiere tonight because we need to support one another.”

Francis Duru said: “ The crowd present here today is an indication that people will always like good food.

“The Enemy I know’ is a worthy investment because it will give fans the entertainment they want. ”

NAN reports that ‘The Enemy I know’ is directed by Ozoemana Nwakile and produced by Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood fast-rising actress Reginal Daniels.

It features Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Ken Erics, Regina Daniels and Tana Adelena among others as cast.

Other stars featured in the movie are Woli Arole, Broda Shaggi and Ninalowo Bolanle with singer Naira Marley on cameo appearance in the movie.

Rita Daniels, the producer of the film said: ‘The Enemy I know’, among other things, seeks to advocate gender equality and a place for the girl-child, whether in family, leadership and society at large.

“It is a call to know that everybody, irrespective of gender, should be given a chance,” she said.

The movie was shot at various locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and would be present in Cinemas on Oct. 11 across Nigeria.

Vanguard