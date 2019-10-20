Nollywood: Committee pledges credible election for Actors Guild

Steve Eboh, Nollywood actor and Chairman of National Electoral Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has pledged the committee’s commitment to ensure that the forthcoming election for the guild is credible.

Eboh, popularly known as Ajebo, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. According to him, the election is slated to take place at the 2019 National Convention of the AGN scheduled to hold on Oct. 30 to 31 in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom.

He explained that having passed through a leadership crisis in the recent past, it was imperative to have an election that would produce leaders that would build on the success recorded by the current executives of the guild.

“As an electoral committee, we are determined to have credible elections in Uyo, in order to build a strong, united and peaceful guild for Nigerian actors.

“We are expecting nine delegates from every state, apart from observers, because constitutionally, we operate the guild with nine executives both at the state and national levels.

“There is the office of the president and nine other positions to be contested for, including six zonal vice presidents coming from the six geo-political zones,” he explained.

Eboh, a former vice president and former chairman National Caretaker Committee of the AGN, also said that a new constitution would also be unveiled by the guild at the conference.

He noted that besides the election, the conference would present an opportunity for interaction between the actors, relevant stakeholders and their fans.

“Particularly, interactions of the stars with the public and their fans, and there would be a novelty football match also.

“There is a going to be a presentation of a documentary of what the present government of National Unity has done within the last two years.

Also, Sani Danja, ace actor and musician and member of the electoral committee, said that there was a need to have a formidable guild for Nigerian actors.

He, therefore, urged all delegates to attend the conference and participate in the forthcoming elections.

NAN recalls that after a successive factional leadership crisis, the AGN in August 2017 had a Peace and Reconciliation Conference in Awka, Anambra, in which an open election was also conducted.

Its current president, Emeka Rollas, and other executives were then elected to serve a two-year term, with the first mandate of healing the ‘wounds’ of the past and reconciling warring factions.

Vanguard News