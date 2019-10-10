Breaking News
Translate

Nokia Nigeria is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply

On 2:55 pmIn Jobsby

Job role: CT  (Customer Team) Head, Nigeria

Nokia Nigeria is hiring

Mission

  • To lead and manage the Customer Team (CT) for Other Operators in Nigeria (these are all telecom operators excluding MTN and Airtel; those are handled by regional CT’s), to deliver Nokia products and services to these customers, manage customer satisfaction as well as achievement of Nokia’s key performance indicators.
  • As a senior sales professional, the CT Head is responsible for the end to end management of the CT, including Sales, operations, stakeholder relationship management, internal processes.

Industry: Information Technology & Services, Communication

Employment type: Full-time

Qualification:

  • At least 10+ years of relevant experience
  • Telecoms or IT background is a must
  • Proven track record in business development
  • Relevant university degree in telecommunications, technical, business or similar qualification.
  • Strong leadership profile with presence and credibility in the market
  • Systematic thinker and a winning mindset

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1509064644/

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.