Nokia Nigeria is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply

Job role: CT (Customer Team) Head, Nigeria
Mission
- To lead and manage the Customer Team (CT) for Other Operators in Nigeria (these are all telecom operators excluding MTN and Airtel; those are handled by regional CT’s), to deliver Nokia products and services to these customers, manage customer satisfaction as well as achievement of Nokia’s key performance indicators.
- As a senior sales professional, the CT Head is responsible for the end to end management of the CT, including Sales, operations, stakeholder relationship management, internal processes.
Industry: Information Technology & Services, Communication
- World Mental Health Day: It’s dementia, not witchcraft
- Shell is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply
Employment type: Full-time
Qualification:
- At least 10+ years of relevant experience
- Telecoms or IT background is a must
- Proven track record in business development
- Relevant university degree in telecommunications, technical, business or similar qualification.
- Strong leadership profile with presence and credibility in the market
- Systematic thinker and a winning mindset
To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1509064644/