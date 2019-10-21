By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin-city

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has vowed to sustain promise to keep thugs off the streets in the state as part of the commitment to attract investors to the state.

He stated this yesterday in Benin when he played host to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), led by the Union’s National President, Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen, at Government House.

Obaseki said, “We are going to work, cooperate and collaborate with the union in flushing out thugs and miscreants who foment trouble in the state. We would work and ensure they don’t have space to operate in Edo State.

“Our role as a government is to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state. If people are busy, they will not have time for trouble. We need to work together to ensure Edo State is free from miscreants and thugs.”

Obaseki commended the NURTW for its support for his administration’s reforms in revenue collection in motor parks across the state saying, “Your union is one that is very important to the economic life of Edo State. NURTW has been very active, vibrant and supportive. The union was very understanding and supportive in my administration’s reform and restructuring of the mode of revenue collection in motor parks across the state.”

Earlier, the National President of NURTW, Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen said the National Executives of the union were in the state to show support and identify with the state government’s reforms.

He said the NURTW will hold the state delegate conferences (election) scheduled for 23rd of October 2019 across the country except in Edo State due to a pending court case against the Union at the Appeal Court in Akure, noting,

“The reconstitution of the Edo State Council of the NURTW will not hold at the delegate conference. Chief Odion Olaye will continue in office as chairman with his executives pending the determination of the case at the Appeal Court

Vanguard News