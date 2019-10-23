No going back on October 29 deadline for budget defence – Gbajabiamila

Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Wednesday there is no going back on October 29 deadline for 2020 budget defence.

The House had adjourned plenary on October 10 and dedicated three weeks for the budget defence to enable the country return to January to December budget cycle.

Speaking to journalists after observing the budget defence processes, Gbajabiamila said the date was sacrosanct and asked agencies of government to keep to it.

The House is also expected to resume plenary on the same date.

He said: “We are sticking to the October 29 deadline for budget defence.”

Why responding to a question on why some committees had embarked on closed-door meeting with ministers and other heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the Speaker frowned at the practice.

He said the budget defence was an open process that should tolerate the cameras.

Gbajabiamila promised to interface with the chairmen of committees to ascertain the reason behind the action.

