No going back on nationwide industrial action- Ondo NLC Chairman

ONDO state workers yesterday said there was no going back on the proposed nationwide industrial action by the labour.

The state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Oluwole Adeleye said this in Akure during a chat with newsmen.

Adeleye, however, said “only favourable outcome of the meeting between the labour and the Federal Government today would stop the proposed strike. “We received a mail precisely on October 11 from the National Headquarters of NLC alerting us in the state to get prepared for national industrial action that it’s going to be total.

“But in that letter we were made to understand that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, has invited the labour to a meeting tomorrow (today). “Don’t forget the ultimatum will lapse on the 16, that’s Wednesday, and if they are able to give us what we have demanded from them, which is 29 percent increment for workers between level seven and fourteen and 24 percent increment for workers between fifteen and seventeen, then there’s no point going on strike.

“But anything short of that, we are going to prove to the whole world that we are ready to get what we want because we know the Government has the ability to pay.” “Minimum wage is not a gift or award. It is a negotiated salary which was sent to the National Assembly as a bill and passed as a law and assented to by the President himself on April 18. That makes a national issue and a matter of law. “It is criminal on the part of government not to obey the law of the land which was assented to by the Federal Government. “It took us two years to get to where we are. Is it going to take us years for them to implement it? We started with N65,000 and came down to N30,000.