No ethnic clash in Warri South,ignore media reports ―Tidi

B Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Chairman of Warri South local government area, Dr Michael Tidi has dismissed as untrue, media report that Itsekiri and Urhobo youths clashed yesterday, Sunday at Okere market.

Dr. Tidi who spoke to the Vanguard said there was no ethnic difference behind the reported fracas among alleged miscreants in the area. “There was no ethnic or tribal link to the reported shooting in the area which led to the admitting of a male victim at an undisclosed hospital.”, he said

Continuing, he said the local government council was working with Police and security agencies to consolidate the peace in the local government. “Members of the public should disregard the report of ethnic clash and go about their legitimate activities. The media should stop inputting tribal or ethnic coloration on situations that ought to be treated as purely criminal.

My administration is committed to the sustenance of peace in Warri. The media should verify stories. We don’t want stories that will bring crisis to Warri “‘, Tidi said.

He also enjoined youths in the area to shun acts of lawlessness, saying they should work with the government to promote peace in the local government to attract more development to the area.

Dr Tidi said security operatives have warned that they would not hesitate to deal with anyone caught over acts of lawlessness in the area, pleading that youths should be part of peacebuilding in the local government.