The Nigerian Medical Association has pleaded with kidnappers to unconstitutionally release their member in Rivers State, Dr. Bobmanuel Clerk, who was kidnapped last year and is yet to regain his freedom.

The body also advocated for a policy statement from the Federal Government that would enable the treatment of unknown patients, accident victims, patients with gunshot injuries and others in the country.

The National President of NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, disclosed this in his address to mark the 2019 Physician’s Week tagged, ‘Care of the Unknown Patient, an Overview’.

Addressing the press in Port Harcourt on behalf of the President, the Chairperson of the Rivers State Chapter of NMA, Dr. Obelebra Adebiyi, expressed worries that the victim, Bobmanuel, who was kidnapped over a year now has remained in captive.

She pleaded with the kidnappers to unconditionally release the victims to reunite with his family and continue his profession, regretting that doctors were regularly attacked and kidnapped.

Adebiyi, who noted that all have not been with doctors said: “Part of the challenge we are facing in Rivers State other parts of the country is that our members are attacked regularly and kidnapped.

“Like one of our doctors in Rivers State has been in captive for over one year now. We are beginning on his abductors to release him unconditionally.

She urged the federal government to make a clear policy statement to enable hospitals to treat unknown patients, regretting that the Nigerian Government has not deemed it important to give needed attention issues unknown patients.

“The Nigerian Medical Association wishes to bring to the knowledge of the public that the Nigerian government has not deemed it pertinent to accord the desired attention and value to this category of patients, the unknown patients.

“There is lack of commitment to the implementation of the National Health Act (Enacted in 2014) which reasonably provides for the care of patients in emergency situations including those with identity challenge, no enduring policy to cater for victims of road traffic accident (a major cause of morbidity and mortality) which accounts for large number of unknown patients.”

Adebiyi noted that the Federal Ministry of Health was yet to put a template on house to utilize the 1% Consolidated Revenue Fund which partly for handling emergency conditions in good use, even as she advocated for the training of health workers for the handling of Basic Life Support.

