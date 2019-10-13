NLNG spends $30bn on gas plants, infrastructure in Bonny Island

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG), Mr. Tony Attah, said on Sunday that the company has invested over $30 billion (N10.8 trillion) on gas facilities and other infrastructures in Bonny Island, Rivers State.

Attah stated this at the end of week-long activities marking the company’s 20/30 Anniversary Celebration.

The NLNG used the occasion to celebrate its 20 years of operation in Bonny and 30 years of incorporation as a company.

The NLNG, Attah said, invested parts of the huge sum to build gas plants, known as Train 1, 2, 3,4, 5 and 6 as well as the ongoing construction of another Train 7 project.

He said: “NLNG’s combined scale of investment in the Bonny Kingdom is more than $30 billion in assets, making it the most developed community in the Niger Delta.

“Our several accomplishments in the kingdom ranged from our provision of modern road network, potable water, and Finima Nature Park to residents of Bonny.

“Also, we invested in electricity that perhaps has made Bonny the only community in Nigeria with 99 percent electricity and preferred investors and tourist destination.”

Attah said the company has completed construction of Airstrip that could receive more than 60-passenger capacity aircraft, making it one of the largest airstrip in Africa.

He said the company has provided N60.3 billion counterpart funding for the construction of the N120.6 billion 34 kilometre Bonny-Bodo road project connecting Bonny Island to the rest of the country.

“The ongoing road project, which we are co-sponsoring with the Federal Government, is expected to be completed within 48 months, thus triggering development and tourism in the area.

“We have also launched the malaria elimination initiative as well as the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme in conjunction with the Rivers State Government to provide affordable healthcare for the people.

“The company achieved these milestones due to the cordial and peaceful relationship existing between Bonny and Nigeria LNG in the last 20 years,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard

