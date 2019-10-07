NLNG generates $100bn revenue, others in 20 years

By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has generated $100 billion revenue in its 20 years of operations in Nigeria.

The company, which succeeded in reducing gas flaring from 65 per cent to less than 20 per cent, also paid $8 billion taxes to the government.

It also paid $13 billion and $17 billion to the Federal Government for feedgas purchase and dividends respectively during the period.

The General Manager, External Relations, NLNG Limited, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, who disclosed these at an engagement with the media over the weekend, further said the company contributed over N25 billion towards the development in the Niger Delta and N60 billion for the construction of Bonny-Body road.

She added: “We signed MOU with Bonny Kingdom for the economic development of the Kingdom with a N3 billion per annum grant for a 25-year period. We sponsored the Nigeria Prize for Science and the Nigeria Prize for Literature worth $100,000 each, sponsored of scholarships, health initiatives, and built infrastructure in Bonny Island, our host community and more.”

Mrs Fatayi-Williams said: “NLNG is celebrating 30 years of incorporation this year. At the same time, we are also celebrating 20 years of safe and reliable production and delivery of LNG to the world. These milestones are what have made 2019 a very special and auspicious year for us all.

“Never before has our history been told the way it has been done this year, showing you in clarity how Nigeria built this company into success. A number stands out in all of these narratives; the number 30.

“The significance in this is that in our history, major developments and milestones are in blocks of 30 years. Starting in the 1960s, it took about 30 years of false, botched starts before the NLNG concept gained traction, and the company was incorporated in 1989. From that time, it took another 30 years of developing what you currently see as Nigeria LNG. We have signed FIDs, which paved the way for our current 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) plant.”

She stated: “The second block of 30 ends this year. We are now in transition, looking into the future and planning for the next 30 years. Train 7 is part of that plan. Train 7 will increase of our production output by 35 per cent from 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA- another 30 for us. Our future is our growth agenda and that is being a top quartile LNG supplier. We are fast making progress on this.

“This year, we prepare for the future, to regain our position in the ranks of LNG producers worldwide and to regain our reputation in the world, as the fastest growing LNG plant in the world. We are committed to bringing value to both our shareholders, which includes the Federal Government, and our stakeholders.”