NIMASA renews pledge to raise the bar on maritime economy

By Eguono Odjegba

Leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has said it would continue to pursue policies and adopt measures deemed critical to deepen the gains of the industry and raise the bar on the growth of the nation’s economy.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, dropped the hint last week, saying, “the need to grow the economy cannot be overstated and when NIMASA adopts measures it considers critical to achieving these goals, it should be seen in that light, and there is constant need to review and re-evaluate these growth elements.”

Speaking on his behalf was the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr. Itsichie Osamgbi, during a stopover visit to the Nigerian Maritime Press Centre and members of the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria, AMJON, who said that the agency will continue to explore opportunities that will deepen the growth of the maritime economy.

He said management recognizes the important role of the maritime press in nation building, even as he pledge to continue to give necessary support in capacity building to enhance maritime journalists’ skills and performance.

He stated: “Now what the present leadership at NIMASA is doing is to maximize all the recognize opportunities that will deepen competition and deepen economic gains. That is happening in the areas of policy direction, initiatives and economic engagements with stakeholders.

“The DG NIMASA understands and appreciates the role of the maritime media in the building of this critical national economy. He is not aloof to capacity building that will sharpen journalists’ skills and reportorial performance, and he will continue to provide whatever assistance is necessary.”