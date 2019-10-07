Nigeria’s Ese Brume picks bronze in Doha championships

Nigeria’s Ese Brume spared the country’s blushes by securing bronze in the women’s long jump final in at the IAAF World Championship in Doha, Qatar. Brume secured a podium place with a 6.91m jump

Brume who is the current African long jump champion led with her initial jump, but was overtaken by Malaika Mihambo who leapt to a massive personal best of 7.60m to seal gold. With Ukraine’s Maryna Romanchuk securing silver with a jump of 6.91m.

Brume’s bronze is the first medal for Nigeria, in the last six years, with Blessing Okagbare picking silver at the IAAF world championship in Moscow, Russia.

