Nigerians kick against NIMC over fee attached to National ID card

Nigerians have kicked against the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) over fees attached to the National Identity Card.

The NIMC had said on Tuesday that Nigerians who wish to replace their lost national identity cards would do so with a token of N5,000 while those renewing theirs would pay N3,000.

Nigerians on Twitter have knocked the commission over its inability to issue national identity cards which have long been applied for.

See Twitter reactions below

N5000 to renenw National ID card??? That means your citizenship as a nigerian expires after a certain period of time so you have to renew your citizenship with N5000 or else you are no longer nigerian? Who brought up this foolishness??? — WarepamorSammy 🇳🇬 (@Warepamorsammy) October 15, 2019

Why should a National ID expire? I did mine since early 2015, till date I haven’t got the ID, yet you talk about expiration?! You guys are a joke. — Abdulfatai Oladepo (@AG_Oladepo) October 15, 2019

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂 make I laugh first. Una never even give ID card to people that registered since 1900, you are already talking of expiration. Biko someone should explain why a national ID card should expire. Like after it expires, the person stops being a citizen or what? — BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) October 15, 2019

National ID is nothing but an extortion. Of what benefit is it for people to be wasting 10% of their minimum wages for renewal and over 15% on replacement? Yet they find it difficult to pay minimum wage. Why are they throwing everything all at once at us if not for extortion? — AyeMojuba 🇳🇬 (@ayemojubar) October 15, 2019

NIMC Update!!!

National ID (NID) card – N3,000 New NID renewal and Replacement – N5,000 Do u know most people still use temporary NID slips? But the agency has the nerve to extort Nigerians even when they haven’t done their own job. A sick country where citizenship expires. pic.twitter.com/A0rjmS2ulG — 👑 OLUWAFIFUNMI 🎨🇳🇬 (@FifunmiRexx) October 15, 2019

Traveling passport, driver’s license & national ID card will all expire, and @nigimmigration, @FRSCNigeria & @nimc_ng will make you pay to get them renewed, but @inecnigeria made your voter’s card to have life validity.

Only our votes matter to them.

This is deliberate wickedness — Olamide (@olajideobe) October 15, 2019

I applied for Nigeria National ID in 2015. 4 years 4 months later it is not ready. So I’ve been wondering what folks who work at National Identity Management Commission have been doing there for the past 4 years & 4 months. — P.T.R Mbonu (@Broda_Rookie) October 8, 2019

