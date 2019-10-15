Breaking News
Nigerians kick against NIMC over fee attached to National ID card

Nigerians have kicked against the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) over fees attached to the National Identity Card.

The NIMC had said on Tuesday that Nigerians who wish to replace their lost national identity cards would do so with a token of N5,000 while those renewing theirs would pay N3,000.

Nigerians on Twitter have knocked the commission over its inability to issue national identity cards which have long been applied for.

See Twitter reactions below

