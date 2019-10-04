Nigerians have blasted Sports personality, Charles Anazodo, who on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to shade Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage for not saying ‘hi’ and walking past him and his colleague at THEBEAT999F. Charles on Twitter described Tiwa’s action as ‘discourteous’

In his tweet, he wrote “@TiwaSavage was a guest on @THEBEAT999FM earlier today,arrived and walked past @kallyjoe

and i, and didn’t have the courtesy to say hello. I guess being a superstar gives you the right to be discourteous”.

Tiwa Savage, however, replied him on her Twitter handle

This tweet exploded the internet as fans who are not in support of Charles Anazodo’s tweet reacted, kicking against it and saying the tweet is way beneath his personality as one of the finest broadcasters in Nigeria.

