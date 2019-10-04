Breaking News
Translate

Nigerians blast sports personality, Charles Anazodo for shading Tiwa savage on Twitter

On 12:15 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

Nigerians have blasted Sports personality, Charles Anazodo, who on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to shade Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage for not saying ‘hi’ and walking past him and his colleague at THEBEAT999F. Charles on Twitter described Tiwa’s action as  ‘discourteous’

Tiwa Savage,

In his tweet, he wrote “@TiwaSavage was a guest on @THEBEAT999FM earlier today,arrived and walked past @kallyjoe
and i, and didn’t have the courtesy to say hello. I guess being a superstar gives you the right to be discourteous”.

 

Tiwa Savage, however, replied him on her Twitter handle

 

This tweet exploded the internet as fans who are not in support of  Charles Anazodo’s tweet reacted,  kicking against it and saying the tweet is way beneath his personality as one of the finest broadcasters in Nigeria.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.