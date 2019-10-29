By Rita Chioma

Ugbaja Emeka Augustine, also known as Dr Whyte, a music executive and the CEO of California based Southnice Records has stated that Nigerians, home and abroad are tired of listening to substandard songs and now crave good music with creative contents.

The music label boss maintained that that is the reason his Record Label and artiste, Beevlingz are bent on always dishing out unique and creative content.

“Nigerians are no longer comfortable with ‘wack’ songs. They are yearning for talented artistes with good content. A good artiste must possess these features. Then secondly he or she should be a good listener because there are certain adjustments that will always come in place, that is why Southnice and Beevlingz are not relenting in maintaining our high standards.

When looking out for artiste, I have an eye for smartness and communication skills because some of them are sleek. Then lastly Uniqueness. I look out for artists who has a unique style so as to be able to be differentiated from others out there.

I have plans to sign on more artistes and I am currently doing my research,” he stated.

Talking about his love for music and how he missed out on being an artiste when he had the chance, Dr Whyte says: “I have been in the music business since my university days working with school executives at UNIPORT (University of Port Harcourt). I was also a dancer, so the love for music business has been there. I was based in Lagos but relocated to the states.

Well, since I missed out on my chances of being an artiste, so, as a music lover and business man, I am still able to spot good records and potentials in an artiste,” he said.

Reacting to the on going trend of lawsuits and ugly dramas tearing music record labels and their artistes apart, the young CEO, offers a piece of advise to his colleagues.

“That’s where Music law: Artiste management agreement comes in play. Contracts are meant to be issued and obeyed by both parties to avoid fights and misunderstandings Both parties need to be honest and fulfill what was signed.

Also one thing most Record labels don’t do is review contracts within the contract years and that’s what causes major fights because an artiste could be earning for the label a certain amount after 3 years and he or she signed for 5 years. So as a business man there is room for improved contracts and reviews.”

On the vision and mission of Southnice records, Dr. Whyte reiterated that he believes in nursing talents and getting them fully prepared for the future.

“As an executive, I have so much plans that am working on and my current location has been helpful a lot. Southnice records is a record label that will be embraced all over the world because of the ideas, teamwork and mode of operations in place,” he added.

