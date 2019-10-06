Nigerian Shippers’ Council restates commitment to CSR

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As part of its corporate social responsibility to the society, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC has donated items worth millions of Naira to the Plateau State Special Hospital to enable the hospital improve on its services to patients.

The items, including 10 pressing iron, 10 towels, 10 bedspread, 10 rechargeable lanterns, one Samsung 206 litre freezer, two washing machines, two 5.5KVA generators, five treated mosquitoes nets, five blankets, four single motor hospital beds and four micro air-alternating pressure over lay mattresses were handed over to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Philemon Golwa in Jos.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Hassan Bello, represented by the Zonal Director (North Central Zone), Mrs. Ify Okolue said the gesture was as the result of the organization’s desire to touch lives of the common people in the grassroots.

He commended the hospital’s efforts at ensuring that patients are properly taken care of and urged the Management to ensure the items donated are put into judicious use.

“This effort is based on the premium that the Council places on the issue of its corporate social responsibility programme which is always targeted at the grassroots with a view to touching lives at the base of the society. Management of Nigerian Shippers’ Council also appreciates all your efforts towards ensuring that your patients are properly taken care of and given a sense of belonging.

“Our gathering here is necessitated by the passion and deep sense of responsibility of the Management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure that the needy in the society are supported and empowered. Our joy will know no bounds if these items are judiciously utilized to the benefits of the people of Plateau State.”

Receiving the items, the CMD, Dr. Golwa expressed happiness at the gesture saying, “I cherish the heart of giving, to single out this hospital for the gesture is heart-warming. These gifts will touch many lives in the hospital, this is an example for others to emulate.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God recently came to our aid, people of Plateau are benefiting from the gesture; we have a league of friends of the hospital, NSC will be incorporated into the league. We receive these gifts with thanks; we have a very large turnover in a very small space and we find it difficult to accommodate the influx of patients; these gifts will be judiciously utilized.”

Before going to the hospital; NSC had earlier visited the State Orphanage Home along Zaria road, Jos and foodstuff and other items were donated and the orphanage.

Vanguard