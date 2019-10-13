Nigerian passenger dies while waiting to board flight at Lagos airport

A Nigerian passenger, Jude Oladapo, on Saturday slumped and died while undergoing boarding procedures at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Alabi said that the 44-year-old passenger was about boarding an Air France flight when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had died.

According to him, the incident happened at about 5.30 p.m. and the deceased was confirmed dead by Dr Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic.

Alabi said that the corpse had been deposited at the Air Force Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, Alabi also dismissed claims that a Royal Air Maroc aircraft, with registration number CN-ROR was burgled while landing at the MMIA on Oct. 11.

He said that the police had carried out investigation and confirmed that all necessary security landing procedures were observed.

“There is a standard procedure, which includes an escort vehicle following an aircraft that is landing, which will make it difficult for any invader to approach the aircraft.

“The aviation security officials confirmed that they arrived at the aircraft with its baggage cabin door already opened which might have been due to other factors,” Alabi said.