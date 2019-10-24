Nigerian News Today: 10 news you might have missed

Here are ten news we think you might have missed today (24/10/2019).

Policeman allegedly suffocates asthmatic patient to death with teargas Fagba area of Iju, Lagos was thrown into pandemonium following the alleged killing of a man identified simply as Sunday, by a Mobile Policeman.

The trouble as gathered, started after a scavenger alerted a team of Mobile policemen stationed to an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in front of Savoury eatery, close to the traffic light at Fagba, that the deceased had stolen a power generating set.

The Federal government, Thursday said that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu would be completed by April 2020.

Speaking with Journalists in Abuja after the defence of the 2020 Budget of Ministry of Aviation before the Senate Committee on Aviation, Minister of the Ministry, Senator Hadi Sirika, Sirika who noted that money to complete the Airport had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, said that “we are waiting for the release and I am sure it will be released very soon.

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said that Russian relationship with Nigeria and other African countries should be focused at addressing the huge challenges of poverty, drug trafficking and improving the educational level of citizens.

Buhari stated this at the second plenary of the Russia-Africa Summit attended by 40 leaders.

Lamentations and grief have trailed the demolition of structures considered to be illegally located by the Enugu State Government, including those inside residential communities in Enugu metropolis.

Scores of the structures have some far been pulled down in the last one week the exercise started, leaving in its trail wailings and lamentations from the owners of the structures, particularly petty traders.

Man docked for assaulting wife in Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates Court on Thursday remanded a 37-year-old man, Isiaq Abudulazeez, in prison for allegedly beating his wife.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Taiwo, told the court that the accused person beat his wife, Barakat Barakat, on October 16 at the Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, the state capital.

I’ll run Oyo’s affairs like an open book — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday that he would run the affairs of the State like an open book throughout his tenure.

Governor Makinde, who stated this while receiving a delegation from the Commercial Service of the United States of America’s Consular-General’s office, in Lagos, said that his administration would remain accountable to the people throughout his tenure.

Anxiety is mounting in Zaria as authorities of Sabon Gari local government area of the state proposed an edict to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol within the local government area.

At a public hearing organised by the legislative arm of local government on the proposed edict Thursday, hotel and beer parlour owners objected to the proposed ban saying the local government authorities do not have such powers BB it were only authorised to regulate the sale of alcohol.

The trial of former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu before Justice Mikailu Abdullahi of the Niger State High Court for alleged N2 billion fraud, could not proceed as scheduled on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, due to the absence of the judge.

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Gilbert Aggrey, otherwise called Abeiku Santana, has revealed that the most embarrassing thing he has done in life is farting during church service.

Speaking to Nikki Samonas who was a guest on his Atuu Show on UTV, Abeiku said, he is regretful and abashed because the scent conveyed by the fart in the auditorium made him look very appalling to the church members.

Earlier, sources revealed all of those found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex were Chinese nationals.

This afternoon Essex Police said they would hold the driver, named locally as Mo Robinson, 25, from Portadown, in custody for up to 24 hours more.

