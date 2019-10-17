Nigerian Navy arrests 8 oil vandals, impounds 81 drums of pms in Calabar

By Emma Una

Nigerian Navy Ship, Victory based in Calabar on Thursday paraded eight petroleum products vandals with eighty-one drums of petroleum products PMS laden in three wooden boats heading to Cameron.

Commodore Vincent Okeke, Commander NNS Victory who paraded the seven vandals handed them over to Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution said it is an economic crime to vandalise pipelines or illegally export petroleum products imported and sold in the country at subsidized rates to other counties.

“In line with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, on the need for all Nigerian Navy Operations Bases to stamp out smuggling and oil bunkering in our territorial waters, NNS Victory in line with that directives has continued to make arrests. The Base has arrested three wooden boats laden with drums of substance suspected to be petroleum motor spirit on transit to Cameron”.

Commodore Okeke said the boats were intercepted at Ibaka in Akwa Ibom State with eight crew members.

” The drums of suspected PMS were concealed under empty drums all in a bid to evade arrest, however after offloading at the Base, a total of eighty-one drums of PMS were recovered “

He gave the names of the vandals to include: Blessing Etim, Anono Solomon, Christopher Enefiong, Blessed Sampson Akpan, Uzoma James, Edet Ekpenyong and Emmanuel Iseh.

He said NNS Victory will not relent in its efforts to stamp out smuggling and bunkering of petroleum products and stated that the arrest of the eight underscores its determination to combat crime in Nigeria’s waters and warned criminals to stay away from the area.

Commodore Okeke said it is in keeping with extant rules that the suspects were being handed over to the NSCDC for further investigations and onward prosecution.

“Let me use this opportunity to sensitize the public the dangers smuggling poses on the nation’s economy and warn anyone with such plans to have a change of heart because the law will catch up with him/her”