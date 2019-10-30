The Medical Association, Abia Chapter Honours StevenChuks Global Associate Limited, CEO, High Chief, Sir Stephen Chukwuezeora.

The CEO of StevenChuks Global Associate Limited, Sir Stephen Chukwuezeora KSM. PISM has been conferred with a special recognition award by The Nigeria Medical Association, Abia Chapter, in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to Community Development and Youth Empowerment in the state.

Although he is an indigene of Aninri Local Government in Enugu State, High Chief, Sir Stephen had his formal education in Abia State and he has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Abia State.

High Chief, Sir Stephen Chukwuezeora expressed his gratitude to the Medical Association of Abia Chapter, for the honour.

He promises to continue to use his act of generosity to develop and empower the youth, widows and the less privileged in the society.

High Chief, Sir Stephen Chukwuezeora KSM. PISM is the MD/CEO of StevenChuks Global Associate Limited, Chairman of Jack Williams Distillers Industry Limited, and also the Chairman and CEO of Ilstuman West Africa Ltd.

High Chief, Sir Stephen Chukwuezeora KSM. PISM is a graduate of Abia Polytechnic Aba, Abia State where he studied Business Management and Technology. He is a full-time businessman and an industrialist who specializes in manufacturing food products, alcoholic and health beverages, herbal products, etc.

Some of the manufactured and distributed products are Laser Baked Bean, Laser Ketchup, Laser Salad Cream, Golden Country Mayonnaise, Fruittis grape sparkling health drink, Martinellis sparkling Rose wine 11%, Martinellis extra crisps red wine 11%, Supa bitter Alcoholic herbal drink, MY HEALTH Green Tea and Herbal Tea, Number1 Spi-tox Insecticide spray etc.

An entrepreneur par excellence and a well-known philanthropist, High Chief, Sir Stephen Chukwuezeora is known as an active champion of youth development and empowerment.

He is currently the President General of his town union, Ezinesi-Oduma, Aninri L.G.A, Enugu State. He is also one of the esteemed founding members of the Great Coal City, one of the Board of Trustee member, and the National Lord of Great Coal City United.

