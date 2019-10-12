Nigerian investigative journalist produces first suicide documentary

As the world marks the Mental Health Week, Plus TV Africa premieres the 1st ever suicide documentary in Nigeria, titled ‘Suicide in Nigeria: The Untold Tell Tale of Akachi’ produced by young passionate investigative journalist, Mary Chinda.

Chinda who visited the scene of the suicide, during an interview noted that the aim of the investigative report was not just to inform the public about mental health but to educate and equip the public on methods to battle depression and suicidal ideation.

The documentary https://youtu.be/CTs39meSjQQ chronicles the sad circumstances that led to the death of 21- year-old Akachi, a first-class student with the Department of English and Literary Studies of the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

The 26-minutes documentary identifies depression as one of the leading causes of suicide and poor mental health, explores the religious sides to suicide and provides solution to mental health issues from the lens of experts.

With the theme of this year’s world mental health day being ‘Preventing Suicide’ and the UN’s Sec General, Antonio Guterres, remarking that there is no health without mental health, it is hoped that Nigerians will begin to take their mental health more seriously and engage the services of psychologists.

One of the experts in the documentary, Lagos-based psychologist, Dr Emmanuel Osaz declares that Nigeria is now in a mental health crisis.

He describes Nigerians as mostly religious who will listen to a pastor or imams before a psychologist and advocates that churches and mosques must sparehead the task of eradicating suicide in the nation.

‘Pastors and imams must know how to spot the signs of depression and understand how to provide mental health aids aids first off before preaching about depression’ he said.

He identifies social withdrawal, isolation, low mood, insomnia, lack of appetite as some of the early signs of depression and prefers solutions.

Vanguard