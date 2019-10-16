The Federal Government says it has deported seven nationals of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) back to their country.

Mr Sunday James, Public Relations’ Officer (PRO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The Comptroller General, NIS Mr Muhammad Babandede, has carried out the deportation of seven DPRK nationals from Nigeria for life,” he said.

James, however, did not indicate the reasons for the deportation.

According to him, some of the deported Koreans include; Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chun Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, R I Yong Il and Ri Hak Su.

James said that they were deported by the order of the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015.

He said that they were deported to their country of origin with the available flight on Oct. 15, 2019, through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He, however, urged the general public to take note.

Vanguard